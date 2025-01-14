Americans flocked to settle in this scenic Southern state in 2024, U-Haul says: See the list

A recent study found that a scenic state in the Southeast became the most popular place to move to in 2024, according to U-Haul.

The moving and storage company recently published its U-Haul Growth Index, which measures how many customers use one-way U-Haul equipment each year. South Carolina, 2024's winner, knocked Texas, which topped the list over the past few years, from the top spot.

"Growth rankings are configured by each state’s net gain (or loss) of customers utilizing one-way U-Haul equipment in a calendar year," the study explained. "The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from well over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box® moving container transactions that occur annually."

Here were the least-to-most popular states to move to in 2024, according to U-Haul:

50. California

49. Massachusetts

48. New Jersey

47. New York

46. Pennsylvania

45. Illinois

44. Louisiana

43. Michigan

42. Maryland

41. Connecticut

40. Colorado

39. Mississippi

38. Rhode Island

37. New Mexico

36. Wyoming

35. Nevada

34. Oregon

33. New Hampshire

32. Kansas

31. North Dakota

30. West Virginia

29. Nebraska

28. Missouri

27. Alaska

26. Hawaii

25. Kentucky

24. Montana

23. Iowa

22. Wisconsin

21. Delaware

20. Vermont

19. South Dakota

18. Minnesota

17. Virginia

16. Alabama

15. Georgia

14. Ohio

13. Maine

12. Arkansas

11. Oklahoma

10. Idaho

9. Utah

8. Indiana

7. Washington

6. Arizona

5. Tennessee

4. Florida

3. North Carolina

2. Texas

1. South Carolina

Though Texas still ranks high, U-Haul noted that the Palmetto State actually dethroned Texas from its first-place position last year.

"Texas has ranked first or second among U-Haul Growth States each year since 2016," the company noted. "Florida has been fourth or higher every year since 2015."

"Of all the U-Haul movers coming and going from the Palmetto State in 2024, more than 51.7% were arrivals," the company added.

In a statement, U-Haul International president J.T. Taylor said that 2024's state-to-state transactions "reaffirm customer tendencies that have been pronounced for some time."

"Migration to the Southeast and Southwest continues as families gauge their cost of living, job opportunities, quality of life and other factors that go into relocating to a new state," Taylor said. "Out-migration remains prevalent for a number of markets across the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast — and particularly California."

"U-Haul continues to expand its network, rental fleet and self-storage footprint so that wherever people move in 2025, we will be there to meet their needs," he added.

The uptick in migration to Southern states is not surprising given other recent studies. Last year, the National Association of Realtors' 2024 Migration Trends report also found that Southern states were the most popular areas to move to.

Interestingly, only 1% of those who migrated south did so because of the weather, according to the report. Meanwhile, 42% of the Americans who moved to a different state cited housing-related reasons, while 26% did so for family reasons and 16% jumped borders for employment reasons .

