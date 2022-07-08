80% of Americans experienced travel issues in 2022 – from higher prices to longer wait times: survey

Traveling on those long-awaited trips has proven to be difficult as people across America face higher prices, longer waits and numerous other travel disruptions.

According to a recent Bankrate survey, nearly four in every five travelers have faced at least one travel-related issue while embarking on an overnight trip.

More than half of the travelers surveyed said they faced higher prices while 29% experienced longer wait times and 27% of travelers dealt with poor customer service.

Another 26% said there was hard-to-find availability and 14% said they lost money due to canceled or disrupted plans.

This comes at a time when costs are up across the board. Bankrate cited recent data from the consumer price index that indicated that gas prices are up 49% over the past year while flights are up 38%, lodging is up 22% and dining out costs are up 7%.

Eighty-five percent of those who faced higher prices said transportation costs were higher than usual. Just over 60% said their lodging was more expensive and 54% said activities were more costly, according to the survey. This includes things like dining out and tourist attractions.

Bankrate.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman predicted that the situation is likely to get worse due to pent-up demand.

"The situation may get worse before it gets better as pent-up demand is unleashed this summer. High demand is combining with the hottest inflation readings in four decades and ongoing staffing shortages," Rossman said.

Still, even with inflation at a fresh 40-year high, there is still a high demand for travel. The data showed that 58% of U.S. adults have already traveled or plan to travel for leisure purposes at some point this year.

Most of those, about 52%, are willing to spend more than they normally would be comfortable with, according to Bankrate data. About 15% are willing to spend less, according to the data.

Rossman said that people should act quickly when planning a trip due to the fact that prices are likely to remain high.

Additionally, Rossman said credit card rewards, airline miles or hotel points can help to "defray the cost of your trip."