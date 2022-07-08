Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

80% of Americans experienced travel issues in 2022 – from higher prices to longer wait times: survey

Even with high inflation, 52% of people taking a trip in 2022 are willing to spend more than they normally would

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Traveling on those long-awaited trips has proven to be difficult as people across America face higher prices, longer waits and numerous other travel disruptions

According to a recent Bankrate survey, nearly four in every five travelers have faced at least one travel-related issue while embarking on an overnight trip. 

More than half of the travelers surveyed said they faced higher prices while 29% experienced longer wait times and 27% of travelers dealt with poor customer service. 

TRAVEL TURBULENCE EXPECTED AHEAD OF FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND AMID CONTINUED FLIGHT DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS

Another 26% said there was hard-to-find availability and 14% said they lost money due to canceled or disrupted plans. 

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are seen on July 1, 2022

Travelers wait to pick up their luggage at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, July 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Newsroom)

This comes at a time when costs are up across the board. Bankrate cited recent data from the consumer price index that indicated that gas prices are up 49% over the past year while flights are up 38%, lodging is up 22% and dining out costs are up 7%. 

BIDEN ADMIN CONSIDERS ACTION AS PASSENGERS FUME OVER FLIGHT DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS

Eighty-five percent of those who faced higher prices said transportation costs were higher than usual. Just over 60% said their lodging was more expensive and 54% said activities were more costly, according to the survey. This includes things like dining out and tourist attractions. 

Bankrate.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman predicted that the situation is likely to get worse due to pent-up demand. 

Los Angeles International Airport travelers wait in TSA line

Travelers wait in for a TSA security check at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, July 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Newsroom)

 "The situation may get worse before it gets better as pent-up demand is unleashed this summer. High demand is combining with the hottest inflation readings in four decades and ongoing staffing shortages," Rossman said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Still, even with inflation at a fresh 40-year high, there is still a high demand for travel. The data showed that 58% of U.S. adults have already traveled or plan to travel for leisure purposes at some point this year.  

Most of those, about 52%, are willing to spend more than they normally would be comfortable with, according to Bankrate data. About 15% are willing to spend less, according to the data. 

Rossman said that people should act quickly when planning a trip due to the fact that prices are likely to remain high. 

Additionally, Rossman said credit card rewards, airline miles or hotel points can help to "defray the cost of your trip." 