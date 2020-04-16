Americans spending coronavirus quarantine streaming 8 hours of TV per day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The average American is passing the time amid the new coronavirus pandemic by streaming roughly eight hours of shows and movies every day, a recent survey shows.

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 Americans with access to at least one streaming service and found that not only was the average person watching eight hours’ worth of content but also likely went through three series in a week alone, StudyFinds reported.

The study, which was commissioned by streaming service Tubi, also determined that three in four Americans acknowledged streaming more since the COVID-19 outbreak. And half of the viewers surveyed said they’ve gone through a whole series in roughly 48 hours or less, the outlet reported.

“The findings of the survey illuminate just how much people are turning to streaming as a way to stay entertained and cope with social isolation,” a Tubi spokesperson said, according to the report. “Americans are bingeing more content than ever before, seeking free streaming options alongside subscription services, and turning to password sharing as a way to find more content.”

Most viewers have access to at least four streaming services, while 38 percent enjoy at least five.

Recently released movies and shows, such as Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have proven to be appreciated distractions from the unprecedented health crisis.

Nielsen's ratings report released earlier this month showed roughly 34.3 million people watched the seven part-docuseries in the first 10 days after its March 20 release, Adweek reported.

The eight-part docuseries chronicles the eccentric lives of exotic animal enthusiasts, such as the show’s main character, who goes by the name “Joe Exotic.”

As of Wednesday’s market closing, Netflix’s market capitalized of approximately $187.3 billion had eclipsed Walt Disney Company’s $186.6 billion value.

While 56 percent of the surveyed Americans have said they are rewatching shows, three in five viewers admitted to feeling “pressure” to watch the newest streaming service hits, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 65 percent of the surveyed Americans parents said they’ve given their children more leeway with the screen time.

