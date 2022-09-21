American Airlines reveals new luxury suites, premium seating

American Airlines will have new suites and premium seating on two long-haul planes.

In a news release, the airline unveiled the luxury seats that'll be available on upcoming Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR aircrafts, which are set to make a debut in 2024.

The company's roomy Flagship Suite seats will be located in each plane's premium cabin. The suites will have a privacy door, an upright chair that can be converted into a chaise lounge, personal storage spaces and surfaces.

American Airlines is putting 51 Flagship Suite seats on new Boeing 787-9 aircrafts, which is 21 more than the airline currently has on its existing Boeing 787-9 fleet.

The Airbus A321XLR will have a total of 20 Flagship Suite seats.

"The arrival of new long-haul aircraft and the customized seat design of the Flagship Suite seats will offer customers a truly private premium experience on our long-haul fleet," Julie Rath, vice president of customer experience at American Airlines, said in a statement.

Premium Economy seats on the Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR have been re-designed to offer larger in-seat storage space and more privacy with wide headrest wings.

The Boeing 787-9 will have 32 Premium Economy seats while the Airbus A321XLR will have 12 Premium Economy seats.

American Airlines' design update to Premium Economy comes six years after the company introduced the seat type.

"We are enhancing the customer experience across their entire journey with American," Rath said, in a statement.

American Airlines announced that it’s also planning to refresh its existing Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts with 70 Flagship Suite seats, 44 Premium Economy seats and new interiors starting in late 2024.

So far, the airline has 20 Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts.

American’s 16-part transcontinental Airbus A321T fleet that flies from New York and Boston in partnership with JetBlue will get retrofitted as well, according to the company’s news release.

The new interiors, which have been put together by the Seattle-based design group Teague, will include branded elements made from sustainable wood, thin red accent lines, entertainment systems and an illuminated American Flight Symbol.

American Airlines said its premium seating expansion on long-haul flights will grow more than 45% by 2026.