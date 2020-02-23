Here are the cheapest days to fly

Flying might be a luxury, but that doesn’t mean everybody wants to pay top dollar for this speedy mode of transportation. For this reason, travel experts and studies have analyzed constantly fluctuating airline rates to pick out which days are the best to hop on a plane.

Continue Reading Below

HERE ARE THE BEST TIMES TO BUY AN AIRPLANE TICKET

January is said to be the cheapest time of year to book a flight, according to Liam Fitzpatrick, a senior travel editor at Slickdeals. However, if you can’t wait for a particular month, there are general days of the week that are better for cost savings.

Here are the days you should keep in mind when you’re booking your flight.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays are your best bet

“Traditionally, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the peak booking days for the cheapest deals, however, as airlines introduce short term specials, Friday through Sunday would also be a good time to look for bargain airfares,” said Tom Spagnola, senior vice president of supplier relations at CheapOair.

THE BEST SEAT TO AVOID CORONAVIRUS EXPOSURE ON AN AIRPLANE

He also recommended travelers look toward flight comparison websites that compare “dozens of flights from air carriers to find the most affordable travel available on any given day.”

Likewise, internal data from a Bank of America travel survey echoed that American travelers think Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to fly, according to the company’s travel expert Lee Abbamonte. In the survey, 52 percent of respondents said they think Tuesday is the cheapest day to fly while 44 percent said they think Wednesday is the cheapest.

HOW TO GET THE BEST HOTEL RATES ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Sunday may be worth consideration

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I've seen all sorts of data points around the cheapest time to fly. A lot of people claim Tuesday and Wednesday are the cheapest days to fly,” said Sally French, a credit card expert at Wirecutter. “Maybe that's generally true, but some airlines might only fly a certain route once or twice a week – which means having to do a layover could make that Tuesday or Wednesday flight actually more expensive, or at least more annoying.”

“I've seen people say that, absolutely, Tuesday at exactly 3 p.m. is the best day to buy tickets. Others say it's Sunday night,” French added. “Here's what I say: don't mess around with what those studies say, because everyone's travel plans are highly unique and personal.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS