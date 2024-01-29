Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines flight makes ‘hard landing’ in Hawaii, 6 on board hospitalized: officials

American Airlines says Airbus A320 had issues upon landing at Kahului Airport in Hawaii

An American Airlines flight made a "hard landing" at an airport in Hawaii over the weekend, sending six individuals on board to the hospital, officials said.

Five flight attendants and one passenger on American Airlines Flight 271 from Los Angeles to Maui on Saturday were hospitalized and later released, the airline said in a state to Fox News Digital on Monday.

The Airbus A320 made what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) described as a "hard landing" at approximately 2 p.m. local time on Runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii. 

American Airlines said the aircraft experienced an issue upon landing, though it was able to taxi to the gate under its own power. Customers deplaned normally, and the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection.

American Airlines Airbus A320

An American Airlines Airbus A320, like the one pictured above, made a hard landing at Maui's Kahului Airport on Saturday. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

The flight was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew members, according to the airline.

An American Airlines plane taxis to a gate at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas

Five flight attendants and one passenger aboard American Airlines Flight 271 from Los Angeles to Maui were hospitalized, the airline said. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

The airline said that the safety of its customers and team members is its top priority.

No further details about the incident were provided by American Airlines or the FAA.

Kahului Airport is the primary airport on Maui.