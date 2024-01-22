Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines
Published

American Airlines flight diverted after oven fire in galley: report

Flight 885 was heading from Austin, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 22

An American Airlines flight headed to Charlotte this past weekend had to be diverted to Houston after an oven onboard reportedly caught fire. 

The airline told FOX Business in a statement Monday, "Shortly after departure, crew members on American Airlines Flight 885 with service from Austin to Charlotte reported a mechanical issue onboard" on Sunday. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, the flight diverted to Houston. The aircraft landed safely and without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power," it added. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and appreciate our team members for their professionalism." 

Officials told Fox26 Houston that the plane reportedly had a fire inside an oven in a galley.

American Airlines plane in Austin, Texas

An American Airlines flight is seen ahead of departure at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Jan. 15 in Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

An American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business that the mechanical issue was caused by the oven in the forward galley of the Boeing 737-800 plane and that one of its maintenance teams is evaluating the aircraft.  

There were no reports of injuries and passengers were rebooked on alternate flights. 

American Airlines plane in Charlotte, NC

An American Airlines plane is seen on Feb. 17, 2019, at Charlotte International Airport in North Carolina. (Daniel Slim/AFP via / Getty Images)

Data from the website FlightAware shows that American Airlines Flight 885 left Austin around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday and landed in Houston about an hour later. It didn’t take off again until 11 p.m., finally landing in Charlotte, North Carolina, early Monday morning. 

The incident is one of the latest involving a Boeing plane. 

The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday ordered airlines to "visually inspect mid-exit door plugs" of Boeing 737-900ER aircraft as it continues its review of grounded Boeing 737-9 MAX planes in the wake of a Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines incident.  

An American Airlines and a JetBlue jet on the runway

An American Airlines plane lands on a runway near a parked JetBlue plane. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

The FAA said in a statement that "as an added layer of safety," it recommends operators of Boeing 737-900ER aircraft take a closer look at the planes to "ensure the door is properly secured."  