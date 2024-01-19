Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes
Published | Updated

Plane taking off from Dulles airport makes emergency landing on highway

The plane is Southern Airways Express Flight 246, according to FlightAware

close
Jack Otter and ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss the market for airlines stocks. video

How will the Alaska Airlines debacle potentially impact revenue?

Jack Otter and ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss the market for airlines stocks.

A plane carrying seven people made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway in Virginia on Friday after taking off from Dulles International Airport. 

Southbound lanes on the parkway are closed after the small plane landed in the roadway and blocked traffic near Arcola Mills Drive, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. There are no delays on the northbound side. 

The plane is Southern Airways Express Flight 246, which took off from Dulles at 12:45 p.m. and was supposed to land in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. 

FAA FINISHES 40 BOEING 737 MAX 9 INSPECTIONS, REVIEWING DATA

Southern Airways Express Flight 246 as seen on the parkway

A small, private plane made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway after taking off from Dulles International Airport on Jan. 19, 2024.  (FOX 5 DC / Fox News)

However, the plane was diverted and made an emergency landing about two minutes after taking off. 

"A single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan made a hard landing on Route 606 after departing Dulles International Airport, in Virginia, around 12:15 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 19. Seven people were on board," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. "The FAA will investigate."

A Loudoun County firetruck responds to a plane that made an emergency landing on a highway

Emergency crews responded after a small, private plane made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway after taking off from Dulles International Airport on Jan. 19, 2024.  (FOX 5 DC / Fox News)

Officials said that at around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft that made an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway, FOX 5 DC reported

ALASKA AIRLINES, UNITED CANCEL OVER 300 FLIGHTS AFTER BOEING 737 MAX 9 GROUNDING

Bystanders observe closed lanes on the Loudoun County Parkway

The southbound lanes on the Loudoun County Parkway have been closed after a plane made an emergency landing on the highway  (FOX 5 DC / Fox News)

BOEING TO ADD FURTHER QUALITY INSPECTIONS FOR 737 MAX

Loucoun County EMS

A Loudoun County EMS vehicle responds after a plane made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway (FOX 5 DC / Fox News)

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the diversion is currently unknown.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Plane interrupts traffic on Loudoun County Parkway after making emergency landing

A Southern Airways Express plane made an emergency landing on a Loudoun County Parkway at Arcola Mills Drive, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.  (VDOT / Fox News)

This is a developing story and will be updated.