Plane taking off from Dulles airport makes emergency landing on highway

A plane carrying seven people made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway in Virginia on Friday after taking off from Dulles International Airport.

Southbound lanes on the parkway are closed after the small plane landed in the roadway and blocked traffic near Arcola Mills Drive, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. There are no delays on the northbound side.

The plane is Southern Airways Express Flight 246, which took off from Dulles at 12:45 p.m. and was supposed to land in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

However, the plane was diverted and made an emergency landing about two minutes after taking off.

"A single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan made a hard landing on Route 606 after departing Dulles International Airport, in Virginia, around 12:15 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 19. Seven people were on board," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. "The FAA will investigate."

Officials said that at around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft that made an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway, FOX 5 DC reported.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the diversion is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.