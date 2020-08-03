Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

American Airlines

American Airlines adds Apple TV+ to its in-flight entertainment

Airline had previously added Apple Music to its in-flight entertainment

close
undefinedvideo

Trump holds press briefing-FBN

undefined

You can finally catch up on all of those Apple TV+ shows.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Starting Aug. 1, American Airlines has upgraded its in-flight entertainment to include select Apple TV+ shows and movies for passenger viewing.

The move comes as the airline has announced a return of long-haul, international flights. However, the trips are subject to change due to COVID-19.

AIRLINES, UNIONS PIN HOPES FOR MORE PAYROLL CASH ON POLITICS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.11.08-0.04-0.36%

This latest offering marks an expansion between the two major brands. Previously, the airline had offered Apple Music to travelers while aboard its aircraft.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An increase in passenger entertainment options is not the only change the airline has made recently.

This latest offering marks an expansion between the two major brands. (iStock)

Last month, American Airlines announced one of the strictest mask policies, stating no passengers will be allowed on board without a facial covering, even if they have a medical condition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Due to safety risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission by individuals without face coverings, all customers must wear a face covering from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport," American said.

The policy began July 29.