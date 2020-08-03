American Airlines adds Apple TV+ to its in-flight entertainment

You can finally catch up on all of those Apple TV+ shows.

Starting Aug. 1, American Airlines has upgraded its in-flight entertainment to include select Apple TV+ shows and movies for passenger viewing.

The move comes as the airline has announced a return of long-haul, international flights. However, the trips are subject to change due to COVID-19.

This latest offering marks an expansion between the two major brands. Previously, the airline had offered Apple Music to travelers while aboard its aircraft.

An increase in passenger entertainment options is not the only change the airline has made recently.

Last month, American Airlines announced one of the strictest mask policies, stating no passengers will be allowed on board without a facial covering, even if they have a medical condition.

"Due to safety risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission by individuals without face coverings, all customers must wear a face covering from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport," American said.

The policy began July 29.