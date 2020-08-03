American, Delta, United airlines international destinations in August

Three major U.S. carriers are resuming some long-haul routes in August after a prolonged downturn in international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines is slated to resume some flights to South America, and United and Delta will bring back some global routes, according to The Points Guy, which compiled a list of international flight routes available for August.

However, flight schedules are still reduced compared to this time last year, and airlines are warning passengers that the routes are subject to change depending government mandates and restrictions.

Even though there is a slight increase in international destinations, experts warned that global air travel is still projected to recover more slowly than expected and it will take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels. The International Air Transport Association pushed back its prediction by one year because of the slow containment of the outbreak in the U.S. and in developing countries.

The industry is seeing a rebound from the depths of the shutdowns in April, but any increase “is barely visible,” the air transport association chief economist Brian Pearce said during an online briefing for journalists.

For Delta passengers, the carrier plans to resume service to "notable international markets," including service to São Paulo, Dublin, Milan and Munich, the airline said on its website.

Overall, the carrier's schedule will be reduced to 60% from this time last year, which includes a 50% reduction in domestic travel and a 70% reduction in international travel, the airline said.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, American announced it was working to realign its network "with the goal of improving long-term profitability." In doing so, it expects to discontinue several routes, like popular leisure destinations, that are expected to have a decrease in demand.

Knowing that travel mandates are rapidly changing, United is offering its passengers the ability to change or cancel a flight booked through Aug. 31 with a travel date through the end of the year without facing any additional fees, the company said. This policy also covers any existing travel plans.

Below are the international long-haul routes planned by U.S. airlines for August.

United Airlines routes as of Aug. 3

Chicago -- O’Hare International Airport: Brussels, Frankfurt, London -- Heathrow and Tokyo -- Haneda.

Houston -- George Bush Intercontinental Airport: Lima (new) and São Paulo Guarulhos

New Jersey -- Newark Liberty International Airport: Amsterdam, Brussels, Delhi, Dublin, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, São Paulo-Guarulhos, Tel Aviv and Tokyo-Narita

San Francisco International Airport: Delhi, Frankfurt, Hong Kong(via Singapore, London -- Heathrow, Seoul-Incheon, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Tokyo - Narita, Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon, Pape'ete, Tahiti.

Washington -- Dulles International Airport: Brussels, Frankfurt, London -- Heathrow, Munich, Zurich.

American Airlines as of July 27

Chicago -- O’Hare International Airport: London -- Heathrow.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London -- Heathrow, Madrid, Paris -- Charles de Gaulle, Seoul-Incheon, Tokyo -- Haneda and Tokyo -- Narita.

New York -- John F. Kennedy International Airport: London -- Heathrow.

Los Angeles International Airport: Tokyo-Haneda.

Miami International Airport: – Lima, London Heathrow, Santiago, São Paulo-Guarulhos.

Delta Air Lines as of July 28

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London -- Heathrow, Munich, Paris -- Charles de Gaulle, São Paulo-Guarulhos, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo -- Haneda.

Boston -- Logan International Airport: Amsterdam

Detroit -- Metro Airport: Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Seoul Incheon, Shanghai Pudong via Seoul, and Tokyo -- Haneda.

New York -- JFK: – Amsterdam, Dakar, London -- Heathrow, Milan, Paris -- Charles de Gaulle and Tel Aviv.

Los Angeles: – Sydney and Tokyo -- Haneda.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: Amsterdam, Seoul-Incheon, Shanghai Pudong via Seoul, and Tokyo -- Haneda

