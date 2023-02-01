Beyoncé announces 2023 ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyoncé is coming to a city near you.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she will be going on a world tour for her "Renaissance" album – which is nominated for nine Grammy Awards this Sunday.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she captioned a photo of herself in a revealing look on top of a bejeweled horse.

The tour, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation - the parent company of Ticketmaster, will kick off overseas in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.

TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETMASTER CRISIS SPARKS SENATE JUDICIARY HEARING, LIVE NATION AND SEATGEEK CALLED AS WITNESSES

BEYONCE WILL REMOVE 'ABLEIST' AND OFFENSIVE LYRIC FROM SONG ON 'RENAISSANCE' ALBUM FOLLOWING ONLINE BACKLASH

Beyoncé will begin the North American part of her tour on July 8 in Toronto, Canada. She will be visiting 25 U.S. cities including: Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, East Rutherford, Boston, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Houston and more.

The "Renaissance" tour is expected to conclude in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

FOX Business has learned that ticket sales via Ticketmaster have been "staggered" for Beyoncé's upcoming tour. There will also be the use of the "Verified Fan" feature -- the goal is to be able to sell the majority of the tickets to fans without the worry of resellers snatching up all the tickets.

Ticketmaster, which published a blog post on how to obtain tickets, expects that there will likely be a higher demand than there are available tickets, so a "lottery-style" system will also be in place to determine who gets access to purchase a ticket and who is put on a waitlist. "Demand for this tour is expected to be high," the blog post notes.

The preparations come a few months after the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco. In November, the company canceled the public sale of Swift's "The Eras Tour" after the site sold more than 2 million tickets during pre-sales for the event, leaving many fans upset and angry.

Beyoncé earned both record and song of the year nominations for her hit "Break My Soul," while her album, "Renaissance," garnered the coveted album of the year nomination. Her husband, Jay-Z, also got five nods this year, making the spouses tied for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 nods each.

The award-winning musician was last on tour in 2018 for her "On the Run" tour.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Renaissance," which is expected to be the first installment of a three-part project, was her first solo album in six years.

"Lemonade" was released in 2016, "Beyoncé" in 2013, "4" in 2011, "I Am… Sasha Fierce" in 2008, "B'Day" in 2006 and "Dangerously In Love" in 2003.

In 2019, she released "Homecoming: The Live Album," which was the live performance from her Coachella set.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last month, Beyoncé headlined a private $24 million concert in Dubai at the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, marking her first live performance in five years.