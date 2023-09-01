AMC's Taylor Swift concert film produces eye-popping single-day amount ahead of debut

AMC Theatres brought in an eye-popping amount of money from Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert film during the movie theater chain’s first 24 hours of advanced ticket sales.

In just one day, the concert film, titled "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," produced $26 million in ticket pre-sales, the company said Friday. Those ticket sales poured in on Thursday after AMC revealed it would be showing the nearly 3-hour film at its locations.

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" debuts Oct. 13.

AMC reported its Thursday pre-sale revenue results as achieving a "new record for ticket sales for a single title on one day." It was $9.1 million more in advance ticket sales revenue than the prior record set by "Spider-man: No Way Home."

AMC MOVIE THEATERS TO PLAY TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT FILM ANTICIPATE TICKETMASTER WOES

AMC said the number of screens playing the concert film at "numerous" U.S. locations in the U.S. will increase in response to "extraordinary" demand. Its movie theaters will offer four daily showtimes of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at a minimum Thursday through Sunday, according to the company.

In addition to showing the concert movie, AMC has also been tasked with distributing it to other theater chains. Deals have already been inked with Cinemark and Regal in the U.S., with other companies getting them for Canada and Mexico.

AMC pointed to Swifties unable to score tickets for the tour or concertgoers who wanted to see more as driving box office demand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 13.02 +0.46 +3.66%

Swift has performed over 50 shows in the U.S. during her Eras Tour.

FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR RESPONSIBLE FOR RISE IN HOTEL REVENUE

Her production has been lucrative for the cities she has brought it to, providing an economic boost to tourism, hospitality and other sectors.

Ralph Schulz, CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, previously said in a statement to FOX Business that the Eras Tour "generated tens of millions in direct visitor spending, boosting local businesses and supporting job growth," when it visited Music City.

The superstar has more U.S. dates and a slew of international dates in the pipeline. Miami will next see her take the stage, with a trio of dates set for Oct. 18-20, according to Swift’s website.

THE TAYLOR SWIFT ECONOMY MOTORS ON

AMC's single-day advance ticket sales revenue record isn’t the only one recently broken.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

In late July, the movie theater chain said the "highest recorded" weekly admissions revenue in its 103 years of operations happened in the week of July 21-27. It largely credited the movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

AMC operates 10,500 screens in some 950 theaters around the world.

Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.