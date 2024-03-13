Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon
Published

Amazon Pharmacy will deliver Eli Lilly's Zepbound, other drugs to customers' doorsteps

Eli Lilly recently released a campaign to clear up misconceptions of diabetes and weight loss-related drugs

close
Barbara Ryan Advisors founder Barbara Ryan discusses the future of the biotech sector on 'Making Money.' video

Weight loss drugs will exceed $100B in annual sales by 2030: Barbara Ryan

Barbara Ryan Advisors founder Barbara Ryan discusses the future of the biotech sector on 'Making Money.'

Amazon will now deliver pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's diabetes and weight-loss medications to customers' doors. 

Amazon Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it will serve as a third-party dispensing provider for LillyDirect, the pharmaceutical company's new telehealth site. 

The platform launched earlier this year so patients in the U.S. suffering from obesity, diabetes or migraines can work with independent health care providers and get direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services to manage their disease.

AMAZON LAUNCHES NEW SUBSCRIPTION PRESCRIPTION DRUG SERVICE

With Amazon's logistics and supply chain management, customers will be able to get the medications to their door with ongoing tracking updates and access to customer care teams.

Eli Lilly

An Eli Lilly & Co. logo is seen on a box of insulin medication in this arranged photograph at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois, on Oct. 23, 2017.  (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been reaping the financial benefits of the feverish demand for their respective GLP-1 drugs. 

AMAZON’S NEW TELEHEALTH SERVICE TO OFFER CARE FOR COMMON CONDITIONS

Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, and Novo's Ozempic and Wegogy have been highly coveted products ever since celebrities and others on social media touted their weight-loss effects. But while the use of these drugs is increasing, so are concerns that they aren't being used appropriately. 

Lilly's drug tirzepatide was approved in November for the treatment of obesity under the brand name Zepbound. The approval came more than a year after the drug had been approved for people with Type 2 diabetes and sold under the brand name Mounjaro.

Mounjaro boxes

Eli Lilly & Co. Mounjaro brand tirzepatide medication at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 27, 2023.  (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Novo's drug semaglutide was approved in 2017 for people with Type 2 diabetes and sold under the brand name Ozempic. It was approved for chronic weight management under the brand name Wegovy three years ago.

Medical professionals, as well as Lilly and Novo, have repeatedly stated that these drugs aren't lifestyle medications.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lilly even launched a recent campaign to underscore the importance of obesity treatment as a disease and the appropriate use of anti-obesity medications.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 754.95 +20.58 +2.80%
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 175.39 +3.43 +1.99%

Amazon said Wednesday that its clinical pharmacists "review each incoming prescription for accuracy, appropriateness, and drug interactions." 

It also has staff available to provide guidance on how to administer injections, drug interactions, side effects and cost considerations. 

Its clinical team is available 24/7, Amazon said. 