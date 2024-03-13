Amazon Pharmacy will deliver Eli Lilly's Zepbound, other drugs to customers' doorsteps

Amazon will now deliver pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's diabetes and weight-loss medications to customers' doors.

Amazon Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it will serve as a third-party dispensing provider for LillyDirect, the pharmaceutical company's new telehealth site.

The platform launched earlier this year so patients in the U.S. suffering from obesity, diabetes or migraines can work with independent health care providers and get direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services to manage their disease.

With Amazon's logistics and supply chain management, customers will be able to get the medications to their door with ongoing tracking updates and access to customer care teams.

Both Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been reaping the financial benefits of the feverish demand for their respective GLP-1 drugs.

Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, and Novo's Ozempic and Wegogy have been highly coveted products ever since celebrities and others on social media touted their weight-loss effects. But while the use of these drugs is increasing, so are concerns that they aren't being used appropriately.

Lilly's drug tirzepatide was approved in November for the treatment of obesity under the brand name Zepbound. The approval came more than a year after the drug had been approved for people with Type 2 diabetes and sold under the brand name Mounjaro.

Novo's drug semaglutide was approved in 2017 for people with Type 2 diabetes and sold under the brand name Ozempic. It was approved for chronic weight management under the brand name Wegovy three years ago.

Medical professionals, as well as Lilly and Novo, have repeatedly stated that these drugs aren't lifestyle medications.

Lilly even launched a recent campaign to underscore the importance of obesity treatment as a disease and the appropriate use of anti-obesity medications.

Amazon said Wednesday that its clinical pharmacists "review each incoming prescription for accuracy, appropriateness, and drug interactions."

It also has staff available to provide guidance on how to administer injections, drug interactions, side effects and cost considerations.

Its clinical team is available 24/7, Amazon said.