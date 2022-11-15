Amazon’s new telehealth service to offer care for common conditions

Amazon.com Inc. launched a new telehealth service Tuesday, the e-commerce company’s latest effort to expand its healthcare offerings.

Amazon Clinic allows customers in 32 states to get virtual care for common conditions such as allergies, acne, hair loss and heartburn, according to the company.

The service doesn’t require customers to complete video visits but instead has them choose a condition they are dealing with, pick a provider and fill out an intake questionnaire. A licensed clinician will then provide consultation over secure messaging and recommend treatment, prescriptions or other guidance based on that information, according to Amazon.

The company has said it would shut down Amazon Care, the telehealth service it built in-house for employees and businesses, by the end of the year. The service, which launched in 2019, didn’t meet the needs of potential business customers, Amazon said in August. Amazon Care struggled to expand outside of its own employee network.

Amazon has ambitious plans in the healthcare industry. It launched a pharmacy counter in 2020, selling prescription medicines and expanding further into the pharmacy business. The company is also buying 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical.

The $3.9 billion deal, once completed, would be Amazon’s third-largest. The primary-care practice operates more than 180 medical offices in 25 U.S. markets. One Medical works with more than 8,000 companies to provide virtual and in-person healthcare options for their employees. The Federal Trade Commission has requested information about the deal, according to a securities filing from 1Life.

Amazon Clinic doesn’t accept insurance and prices differ depending on the treatment, according to the company. Customers can view consultation costs, which in many cases will be around or less than the average copay, according to Amazon. People can use insurance to cover prescription costs.

The telehealth service aims to give fast relief for common health issues such as dandruff, cold sores and migraines and offer birth control, Amazon said.

Nworah Ayogu, chief medical officer and general manager of Amazon Clinic, said the telehealth service is a fast option to address common health issues. Amazon Clinic’s website allows people to select issues including dandruff, cold sores and birth control, as well as prescription renewals for asthma and migraines.

"Virtual care isn’t right for every problem—and if we think that may be the case, we will let you know upfront, before you connect with a provider," Dr. Ayogu said in a post on the company’s website Tuesday. "Our goal is to make sure you get the care that’s right for you."

The service is launching as Amazon prepares for layoffs that could affect about 10,000 workers, primarily hitting Amazon’s devices business, The Wall Street Journal reported this week.