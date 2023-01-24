Amazon launches new subscription prescription drug service

Amazon launched a new prescription drug discount program for Prime members on Tuesday as it continues to expand its footprint in the health care market.

With Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass, patients will be able to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications for $5 a month and free shipping.

"There are no hidden fees and no markups to the $5 per month subscription," Amazon said.

The flat monthly fee covers medications such as antibiotic amoxicillin and anti-inflammatory drug naproxen. Sildenafil also made the list. It's used to treat erectile dysfunction under the brand name Viagra and also treats a form of high blood pressure.

It's available exclusively for Prime members in most states, the company said.

Amazon sells a range of generic drugs through its pharmacy service. Some already cost as little as $1 for a 30-day supply, so the benefit of this new program will vary by customer.

Amazon members can also still save with Prime prescription savings benefit – available for no additional fee – to get discounts up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand-name medications, according to Amazon.

The move could help the company as it aims to take on the health care market despite past failures.

Last year, the company shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service called Amazon Care after it failed to get traction from employers.

Haven, a company Amazon created in collaboration with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to improve health costs, dissolved a year earlier than that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.