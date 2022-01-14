Children's robes sold on Amazon recalled due to burn risk

Children's bathrobes that were sold on Amazon have been recalled over burn risks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

HulovoX, a retailer in China, issued the recall for thousands of robes because they don't meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, and ultimately pose "a risk of burn injuries to children," according to the recall notice.

The recalled robes are made of 100% micro-polyester and were sold in sizes 3T through 12, according to the notice.

Although no injuries have been reported, the notice urges consumers to "immediately take the recalled robes away from children."

Consumers who purchased the robes on Amazon are entitled to a refund. Consumers will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and given a prepaid mailer to return the products, the notice continued.

The product was available on the e-commerce platform from January 2021 through May 2021.

This is the second time the CPSC has posted a recall notice for children's bathrobes.

Last month, another brand of children's bathrobes that were sold at Walmart and Amazon had been recalled for the same reason.