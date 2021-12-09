Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Children's bathrobes sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled due to burn risk

About 10K robes were sold online from August 2019 to June 2021

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

About 10,000 children's bathrobes sold online at Walmart and Amazon are being recalled over burn risks. 

Star Art in Linen-branded children's bathrobes, manufactured by Mark of Fifth Avenue, "fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,515.46 -7.70 -0.22%
WMT WALMART INC. 137.09 +0.49 +0.36%

As a result, they pose a risk of burn injuries to children, according to the federal agency. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

The recalled polyester robes were sold in six children’s sizes and come in black, navy, blue plaid, red plaid, red, royal blue and gray, according to the recall notice.  

Star Art in Linen-branded children's bathrobes recalled because they could burn children.  (CPSC)

The robes have two front pockets and a matching belt. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE    

To date, no injuries associated with the recalled robes have been reported. Still, the federal safety regulator says they should "immediately" be taken away from children. 

Star Art in Linen-branded children's bathrobes recalled because they could burn children.  (CPSC)

Consumers need to cut the recalled robe in half, take a picture of it and email mofaproductsafety@gmail.com with the photo in order to get a full refund, according to the CPSC. 

The robes were available for purchase from August 2019 through June 2021 for up to $45. 