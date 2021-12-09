Children's bathrobes sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled due to burn risk

About 10,000 children's bathrobes sold online at Walmart and Amazon are being recalled over burn risks.

Star Art in Linen-branded children's bathrobes, manufactured by Mark of Fifth Avenue, "fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,515.46 -7.70 -0.22% WMT WALMART INC. 137.09 +0.49 +0.36%

As a result, they pose a risk of burn injuries to children, according to the federal agency.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recalled polyester robes were sold in six children’s sizes and come in black, navy, blue plaid, red plaid, red, royal blue and gray, according to the recall notice.

The robes have two front pockets and a matching belt.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To date, no injuries associated with the recalled robes have been reported. Still, the federal safety regulator says they should "immediately" be taken away from children.

Consumers need to cut the recalled robe in half, take a picture of it and email mofaproductsafety@gmail.com with the photo in order to get a full refund, according to the CPSC.

The robes were available for purchase from August 2019 through June 2021 for up to $45.