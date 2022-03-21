Albertsons deploys 20-minute COVID testing at pharmacies nationwide

EXCLUSIVE: Albertsons Companies will be providing COVID-19 tests for customers at participating pharmacies nationwide.

Starting this week, Cue Health Inc.'s molecular tests will be made available at nearly 1,000 pharmacies, with hundreds more expected in the coming weeks.

The collaboration between the health care technology company and the nation's second-largest supermarket operator will help expand access to fast testing to consumers, offering results in about 20 minutes, according to Albertsons.

CEO of Cue Health Ayub Khattak said these tests will help individuals who are seeking fast results for travel, work or just peace of mind.

Cue already provides tests to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Google, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

Cue’s molecular COVID-19 test, according to Albertsons, meets current testing entry requirements in many countries worldwide. This includes international air travel into North America. The results are also "often accepted" by employers, schools, and sports and entertainment venues, according to the company.

"Albertsons Cos.’ stores removes barriers and provides real-time data that enables customers to make more informed decisions," Khattak said.

Customers will be able to schedule tests online. However, walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can also be made through the Albertsons Cos. local banner app.