Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Boeing
Published

Alaska Airlines pilot describes 'loud bang' when Boeing jet lost door plug

Alaska Airlines pilot says Boeing 737 Max door plug blowout felt like 'explosion'

close
Ron Epstein, senior aerospace analyst at Bank of America, weighs in on the current state of the aerospace giant Boeing as the company names their new CEO. video

New Boeing CEO comes from a good culture: Ron Epstein

Ron Epstein, senior aerospace analyst at Bank of America, weighs in on the current state of the aerospace giant Boeing as the company names their new CEO.

A pilot who flew Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 has described the moment that a door plug blew out mid-air from a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane earlier this year.

First Officer Emily Wiprud told CBS News in an interview published on Wednesday that the terrifying incident began when she heard an "explosion."

"The first indication was an explosion in my ears and then a whoosh of air," Wiprud said. "My body was forced forward and there was a loud bang as well. ... The flight deck door was open. I saw tubes hanging from the cabin." 

The mid-air blowout happened as the flight was flying over Portland, Oregon, toward Ontario, California, on Jan. 5 with 171 guests and six crew members on board. 

ALASKA AIR FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REVEAL DISTURBING DETAILS FROM MID-AIR BLOWOUT SCARE

Alaska Airlines blowout

A hole is seen aboard the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft in Portland, Oregon. (NTSB  / Fox News)

"It was so incredibly loud," Wipurd told the outlet. "And I remember putting the oxygen mask on and trying to transmit to air traffic control and wondering 'Why can't I hear anything?'" 

NTSB official analyzes Alaska Airlines blowout

Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX earlier this year. (NTSB / Fox News)

Wipurd and the flight’s captain successfully made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport around 14 minutes after the decompression incident. Wipurd, however, said he didn’t know exactly what happened until after the landing.

Blown out door of Alaska Airlines plane

Minor injuries were reported among some of those aboard the flight. (NTSB / Fox News)

"I didn't know that there was a hole in the airplane until we landed," Wiprud said. "I knew something was catastrophically wrong."

UNITED FLIGHT FORCED TO UNDERGO 'DEEP CLEAN' AFTER PASSENGER EXPERIENCES MEDICAL ISSUE

During a hearing with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) about the incident last month, one flight attendant said that they were worried that passengers had been sucked out of the plane after seeing the gaping hole in the plane and five empty seats.

Wiprud recalled how, upon landing, flight attendants told her that there were "empty seats and injuries" among the passengers. 

Thankfully, no passengers had been sucked out of the plane, though a teen in a seat near the door plug blowout had his shirt ripped out and had quickly moved seats. Other injuries reported among those on the flight were minor.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BA THE BOEING CO. 161.90 +0.63 +0.39%

Boeing has since been the subject of a lengthy NTSB and the company’s aircraft safety has received a new wave of scrutiny.

Following the incident, Boeing failed 33 aspects of a federal audit with a total of 97 points of noncompliance, according to The New York Times. The company passed 56 points of the audit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FBI also began notifying passengers that they may be a "possible victim of a crime." 