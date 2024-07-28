Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
United flight forced to undergo 'deep clean' after passenger experiences medical issue

Radio chatter from the plane described the 'biohazard' as 'quite bad,' causing crew to throw up

A United Airlines flight was diverted after a passenger experienced a "medical issue" onboard, forcing the plane to land at a Virginia airport.

Flight UA2477, which departed from Houston on Sunday morning and was bound for Boston, diverted to Dulles International Airport to undergo a cleaning. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 155 passengers.

According to FlightAware, the plane left George Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after 9:30 a.m. It arrived at Dulles International Airport at around 1:30 p.m. 

The flight departed Virginia shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Sunday and was expected at Logan International Airport shortly before 8:00 p.m. United Airlines told FOX Business that a passenger on board experienced "a medical issue."

Sick woman split with United

A United Airlines flight was diverted after a "biohazard" reportedly caused crew members to throw up. (Getty Images / iStock / Getty Images)

According to audio posted on RadarBox.com, a crew member reportedly described the situation as "quite bad."

"I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there, it's still really bad," the employee is heard saying. "The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks."

United Airlines Boeing 737-800

A United 737-800 aircraft on the ground. (United Airlines / Fox News)

"The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean, and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Dulles International Airport told FOX Business that no one was taken to a hospital after the flight landed.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane parked at a gate at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"No passengers or crew were treated or transported when the flight arrived at Dulles International Airport," the spokesperson said.

"With this kind of being a biohazard I think we need to probably get this plane on the ground ASAP," the crew member added.

What exactly the "biohazard" was is unclear.