Airlines cancel flights, issue travel waivers over Middle East unrest

Unrest in the Middle East is crippling global air travel and disrupting flight schedules for many carriers, leaving passengers stranded at airports abroad.

Airlines across the world canceled flights after Israel and the U.S. launched a joint attack on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Emirates temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai due to the unrest in the region. It said it will resume operations of a "limited number" later on Monday and will prioritize customers with earlier bookings.

Etihad said in a statement that all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 p.m. UAE time on March 4. The carrier said that some "repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals."

Both carriers urged passengers not to travel to the airport unless notified by the airline.

Mainline U.S. carriers with operations in the Middle East have canceled flights and issued travel waivers to customers.

American Airlines

American Airlines said passengers traveling to, through or from Abu Dhabi, UAE; Amman, Jordan; Bahrain, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE; and Larnaca, Cyprus, are eligible to have change fees waived if they:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

Bought a ticket by Feb. 27, 2026

Are scheduled to travel Feb. 28, 2026 –March 15, 2026

Can travel Feb. 28, 2026 – March 29, 2026

Don't change the origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Cancel the trip and request a refund

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines canceled flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv, Israel, through March 8, and from Tel Aviv to JFK through March 9. The carrier said customers affected by flight cancellations will receive notifications. Customers scheduled to travel from Feb. 28 to March 31 are able to reschedule travel or cancel their reservation.

Customers who opt to cancel their reservation can receive a refund for the unflown portion of their ticket through Delta's website, or the unused value of the ticket will be issued as an e-credit that can go toward a new ticket.

The fare difference will be waived for passengers who rebook travel on or before April 15, 2026, in the same cabin as originally booked. A fare difference may apply if the original booking class is not maintained in the rebooked itinerary. If travel occurs after April 15, 2026, the airline said the change fee will be waived but a difference in fare may apply.

United Airlines

United Airlines canceled service from the U.S. to Dubai through March 4 and from the U.S. to Tel Aviv through March 6. The carrier issued two waiver notices related to unrest in the Middle East.

Customers who purchased tickets for flights to or from Dubai or Tel Aviv on or before Feb. 27, 2026 with original travel dates through March 7, 2026, are able to reschedule the trip and will not be charged wave fees or fare differences.

However, the new flight must be a United flight that departs between Feb. 28 and March 15. The airlines said tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.

Change fees will be waived for customers who booked a new trip after Feb. 27, 2027, or to a different destination, though they may need to pay a fare difference. Travelers can receive a full refund if they cancel or don't take the trip.

The second notice covers Dubai and Tel Aviv as well as airports in Abu Dhabi, Beiruit, Lebanon, and Erbil, Iraq.

Customers who purchased tickets on or before Feb. 28, 2026 with original travel dates between March 8 and March 31, 2026, can reschedule without change fees or fare differences.

The new flight must be a United flight that departs between March 1 and March 31, 2026. The airlines said tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.

Change fees will be waived for customers who booked a new trip after March 1, 2027, or to a different destination, though they may need to pay a fare difference.