Musk points to highest 'ever' usage of X amid US-Israel strikes on Iran

The fallout of the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran led to the highest-ever activity on X, the platform's owner Elon Musk confirmed on Sunday.

Musk made the statement in reply to Nikita Bier, the head of product at X. Bier stated on Saturday that the day had been "the biggest day on X in history."

"Highest usage of X ever," Musk replied.

The exchange came after the U.S. and Israel conducted airstrikes and drone attacks on multiple targets across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatolla Ali Khamenei as well as several other top Iranian officials, including the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Footage of airstrikes both against Iran and Iran's retaliatory strikes against neighboring countries spread across social media like wildfire throughout Saturday and into Sunday.

The strikes also quickly led to widespread arguments over whether the attacks benefited the U.S. and whether President Donald Trump had the authority to carry them out without approval from Congress.

Ben Rhodes, a top Obama-era official who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, faced mass criticism after he tried to rebuke Trump for the attacks.

Rhodes argued on X that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "seem to be totally unconcerned about the human beings — on all sides — who will suffer."

"Trump's second term has been the worst case scenario," Rhodes added.

Rhodes was quickly ridiculed by many conservatives on social media who pointed to the Obama-era Iran deal as a catalyst for allowing the situation to escalate to this point, and placing blame on the Obama administration for not taking the threat from Iran seriously.

"Yes we were much better off with a president who drew redlines and failed to enforce them," American Enterprise Institute fellow and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen posted on X . "Team Obama might want to sit this one out."

"Oh look the guy who literally created this mess in the first place has chimed in," Republican digital operative Alec Sears posted on X.

