Renters can afford to live alone in these cities in 2021: report

If you’re looking to find a place where you can live alone, you might want to consider Cincinnati.

That’s according to SmartAsset, which this week published its annual report on cities where renters can afford to live alone.

Cincinnati was the top city on SmartAsset’s list for the fourth year in a row. In fact, the report found that seven other cities also ranked in SmartAsset’s top 10 list for at least the second year in a row.

SmartAsset ranked the most affordable cities for renters to live alone by analyzing the 100 largest U.S. cities based on five metrics, including the average rent for a unit with fewer than two bedrooms, the percentage of housing units with fewer than two bedrooms, median earnings for full-time workers, cost of living and April 2021 unemployment rate.

Among the top 10 ranking, SmartAsset also found that Nebraska and Kentucky were the best states for solo renters because both states had two cities on the top 10 list.

Here are the 10 best cities where renters can afford to live alone in 2021, according to SmartAsset.

Top 10 cities where renters can afford to live alone

1. Cincinnati

Average monthly rent: $612

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 28.13%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $46,952

Annual cost of living: $22,721

April 2021 unemployment rate: 4.6%

2. Minneapolis

Average monthly rent: $893

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 32.21%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $56,459

Annual cost of living: $25,720

April 2021 unemployment rate: 4.2%

3. Omaha, Nebraska

Average monthly rent: $781

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 17.84%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $47,229

Annual cost of living: $23,767

April 2021 unemployment rate: 3.0%

4. St. Louis

Average monthly rent: $727

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 30.97%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $46,756

Annual cost of living: $23,462

April 2021 unemployment rate: 6.2%

5. Lexington, Kentucky

Average monthly rent: $680

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 15.16%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $46,431

Annual cost of living: $23,163

April 2021 unemployment rate: 3.2%

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

Average monthly rent: $759

Percentage of home with fewer than two bedrooms: 16.27%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $44,601

Annual cost of living: $23,419

April 2021 unemployment rate: 2.2%

7. Pittsburgh

Average monthly rent: $887

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 26.32%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $51,328

Annual cost of living: $23,463

April 2021 unemployment rate: 6.0%

8. (TIE) Louisville, Kentucky

Average monthly rent: $676

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 15.94%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $45,417

Annual cost of living: $23,367

April 2021 unemployment rate: 4.1%

8. (TIE) Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average monthly rent: $658

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 18.57%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $41,302

Annual cost of living: $22,786

April 2021 unemployment rate: 4.5%

10. Boise, Idaho

Average monthly rent: $755

Percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms: 10.92%

Median earnings for full-time workers: $48,273

Annual cost of living: $23,123

April 2021 unemployment rate: 3.0%