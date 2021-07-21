The best cities for renters in 2021: report

If you rent your home, you may want to consider heading to South Dakota.

On Wednesday, personal finance website WalletHub published a report that found the best cities for renters this year. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was at the top of the list.

According to the report, about 44 million American households rent instead of own their homes for either convenience or cost. However, rental prices are rising, which means some cities are better for renting than others.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities on 22 measurements within two categories: "Rental Market & Affordability" and "Quality of Life."

The 182 cities included the 150 most populous U.S. cities as well as at least the two most populous cities in each state, according to the report’s methodology.

Aside from publishing the overall results of its report, WalletHub also published how cities did within specific metrics. For example, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was found to have the most affordable rentals while Miami, Newark, New Jersey, and Hialeah, Florida, were tied for the least affordable rentals.

WalletHub also found that Brownsville, Texas, has the lowest cost of living while six cities -- New York; Huntington Beach, California; Garden Grove, California; Santa Rosa, California; Honolulu; and Pearl City, Hawaii -- tied for the city with the highest cost of living.

To see the report’s overall ranking, here are the 10 best cities for renters in 2021, according to WalletHub.

10 Best Places to Rent in 2021

1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

3. Overland Park, Kansas

4. Fargo, North Dakota

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

6. Columbia, Maryland

7. Bismarck, North Dakota

8. El Paso, Texas

9. Lewiston, Maine

10. Nashua, New Hampshire