Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

States with the most hospitable Airbnb hosts

The firm also pointed to some stand-out cities in the US

close
Brian Chesky explains how the travel industry has changed since 2019 on 'The Claman Countdown' video

Airbnb CEO: Huge travel rebound coming

Brian Chesky explains how the travel industry has changed since 2019 on 'The Claman Countdown'

Airbnb has released data showing the states with the highest number of top-ranking hospitable hosts nationwide, and also pointed to some stand-out cities in the U.S. according to customer rankings.

The company found 310 hosts in the country have received 100% 5-star ratings with a minimum of 100 reviews, and provided FOX Business with the stats on where those gracious hosts reside. With that, we broke down the states in the top five.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ABNB AIRBNB, INC. 138.73 -0.74 -0.53%

THE MOST AFFORDABLE PLACES TO BUY A VACATION HOME RIGHT NOW

States with the most hospitable Airbnb hosts

1. North Carolina

North Carolina Airbnb rental home

Lucky W Cottage hosted by Jessica W. in North Carolina. (Airbnb)

Number of top hosts: 35

According to Airbnb's tallies, North Carolina and California are tied at the top for greatest number of top-rated hosts, but North Carolina tips the scales on the list because the state's top host is also the best-rated host in the nation. Jessica, who owns the Lucky W Cottage in Asheville, has received 100% 5-star ratings in her 530 reviews – the most of anyone in the U.S.

AIRBNB, VRBO BATTLE FOR MORE VACATION CABINS AS TRAVEL REBOUNDS

2. California

Airbnb rental home in California

Guest Studio Minutes from Mendocino hosted by Glenn and Suzanne S. in California.  (Airbnb)

Number of top hosts: 35

The Golden State also has bragging rights for hosts breaking a record, as hosts Glenn and Susan's "Guest Studio Minutes from Mendocino" has maintained his 100% 5-star reviews since 2012 – longer than anyone else in the U.S.

"Traveling as guests gave us an understanding through firsthand experience," the pair said in a statement explaining their success. "Some of the things that guests need are intangible. We make sure our guests know that we’re warm and approachable if they have any requests or issues." 

3. Texas

Airbnb rental home in Texas

Chicken Coop Tiny Cottage hosted by Jay and Jayne in Texas.  (Airbnb)

Number of top hosts: 29

The "Chicken Coop Tiny Cottage" in Austin, offered by hosts Jay and Jayne, also made the top 50 for Airbnb reviews. The listing states that the 160-square-foot little home's "tranquil and private courtyard/flowers provide an egg-cellent place to chill after a long day of pecking around Austin."

4. Tennessee

Airbnb vacation rental in Tennessee

Explore 12 South from a Beautiful Carriage House hosted by Bethany B. in Tennessee. (Airbnb)

Number of top hosts: 18

Nashville's "Explore 12 South from a Beautiful Carriage House," hosted by Bethany, made it in the top 50, too, with 465 exclusively 5-star reviews. The listing promises the "private space will be your new favorite home-away-from-home for adventurers, foodies, tourists and business travelers alike."

5. Oregon

Airbnb vacation rental home in Oregon

Newberg Garden View Suite hosted by Steve and Diane F. in Oregon. (Airbnb) (Airbnb)

Number of top hosts: 17

While the state of Oregon made the top five, Portland leads the pack as the top city in the U.S. for number of top Airbnb hosts at seven. Asheville and Nashville follow, both having six.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In honorable mentions, Arizona came in at #6, with a dozen top hosts.