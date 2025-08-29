About 780,000 pressure washers recalled after reported explosions and injuries

About 780,000 pressure washers sold at major home improvement retailers nationwide are being recalled after users reported dozens of explosions, according to regulators.

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment’s Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer’s capacitor can overheat and eventually burst, "causing parts to be forcefully ejected, posing a risk of serious injury from impact to the user or bystanders," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 764,000 were sold in the U.S. and about 16,000 were sold in Canada.

The company has already received 135 reports of capacitors overheating. Of them, there were 41 reported explosions, resulting in 32 injuries, including fractures to the fingers, hands, face and eyes, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and to visit the recall notices page on the Ryobi Tools website to see if their product is included in the recall. If it is impacted, consumers will get a free repair kit, including shipping and installation instructions, the regulators said. The repair kit also consists of a replacement capacitor.

The impacted products, models RY142300 and RY142711VNM, are green and have a spray nozzle with a detergent tank, a blue cap and storage for accessories. Ryobi is printed on the front of the product.

The product was sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide, and online at homedepot.com and directtoolsoutlet.com.

They were available for purchase between July 2017 through June 2024 for between approximately $300 and $400.

