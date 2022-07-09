Abbott's troubled baby formula factory back in business

The Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan, which was at the center of the nation's baby formula crisis, is producing again.

The troubled plant was shutdown in February over contamination and again in June after the facility suffered flooding from a severe storm.

Production of EleCare, a specialty formula for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems, was restored at Sturgis following a July 1 reboot.

"We are working to restart Similac production as soon as we can. We’ll provide more information when we have it," he said Abbott spokesman John Koval via email.

Abbott recalled several leading brands of formula in February, including Similac. That squeezed supplies already strained by supply disruptions during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The plant was closed in February after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died.

The closure of the Sturgis facility exacerbated the industry-wide baby formula shortage. For several months, parents and caregivers scrambled as shelves increasingly became more barren. Meanwhile, retailers were forced to put purchasing limits on the product to try and curtail stockpiling.

The Michigan plant went back to producing specialty formulas on June 4, only to close again on June 16 when a storm caused flooding to the facility.

President Biden’s administration has since eased import rules for foreign manufacturers, airlifted formula from Europe and invoked federal emergency rules to prioritize U.S. production.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce about 90% of U.S. formula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.