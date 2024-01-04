87,000 massage guns sold at several major retailers recalled because they can burn you

Thousands of massage guns are being recalled in the United States and Canada after one unlucky user was burned.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 87,000 HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers are recalled because they can overheat while charging.

"The massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards," the agency said.

There have been 17 reports of the massage guns overheating, including one burn report, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The massage guns were sold nationwide, including at Amazon, BJ's Wholesale, JCPenney, Lowe's and Macy’s for approximately $100, HoMedics said.

HoMedics is offering a full refund or a full refund plus 20% credit toward any HoMedics product.

According to the agency, the recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715.

The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord.

Only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 and prior are included in the recall.

HoMedics did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.