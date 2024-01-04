Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

87,000 massage guns sold at several major retailers recalled because they can burn you

Thousands of massage guns are being recalled in the United States and Canada after one unlucky user was burned.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 87,000 HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers are recalled because they can overheat while charging. 

"The massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards," the agency said.

There have been 17 reports of the massage guns overheating, including one burn report, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers

There were 17 reports of people being burned by Therapist Select Percussion Massagers. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

The massage guns were sold nationwide, including at Amazon, BJ's Wholesale, JCPenney, Lowe's and Macy’s for approximately $100, HoMedics said.

HoMedics is offering a full refund or a full refund plus 20% credit toward any HoMedics product.

Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers

Sticker on the underside of the product barrel with model number HHP-715 and example date code of 4521 (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers

Sticker on the underside of the product barrel with model number HHP-715 and WWYY date code. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

According to the agency, the recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715. 

The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord.

Only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 and prior are included in the recall.

Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers

HoMedics asked consumers to immediately stop using or charging the recalled massagers and contact them for instructions to receive a full refund. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

HoMedics did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.