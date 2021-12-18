Last-minute Christmas gifts that won't break the bank

With Christmas only a short time away, many are stressed as they continue their search for the perfect gift for their family and friends.

This holiday season is notably different. Just as we thought we were nearing the end of the pandemic, the omicron variant hit, adding further worry and fear of another dark winter ahead.

Additionally, the US economy is still fragile, facing supply shortages and shipping delays, as well as increased costs for many as inflation surges.

If you’re one of those people who still need to find a gift but are on a budget this holiday season, no need to worry.

Here are some cost-effective gift ideas that are all under $100.

The Beast Blender

The beast blender, created by the founder of NutriBullet, is the perfect gift for the health enthusiast or chef in the home.

This multi-use tool not only makes making smoothies effortless, but sauces, cocktails and hydration blends as well.

Its sleek design makes it the perfect addition to any kitchen, too, not only because it’s quiet and efficient, but it also looks great in any kitchen backdrop, making it more attractive than other blenders on the market.

GetYourGuide

For the world traveler and adventure seeker, GetYourGuide could be just what they need. The site offers a variety of unique trips and excursions in cities across the United States as well as Europe at a reasonable price.

Experiences range from local excursions, such as helicopter tours of New York City, to excursions abroad, including desert safaris or touring the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel. There’s something for everyone, and that’s what makes this gift so personable and unique.

The Solawave

If you still need a gift for the skin care lover who’s hard to please, the Solawave could be just right.

This 4-in-1 skin care tool works to keep your skin looking healthy and vibrant, eradicating signs of aging and promoting smooth, healthy skin.

It has a variety of settings, including red light therapy, microcurrents, therapeutic warmth and facial massage, all in combination, giving your skin the boost it needs.

It’s obviously called the "magical beauty wand" by its users for a reason.

The RENPHO Pocket Massage Gun

For the athlete looking for relaxation and recovery, the RENPHO Pocket Massager is great. The tool has five different speed levels and four massage heads, relieving pain and muscle aches in any area of the body.

Another plus is that the muscle massager weighs less than a pound, making it easy to take anywhere for those always on the go or traveling.

Photomath

Photomath is great for both students and parents, improving at-home learning and providing solutions to math problems for those of all ages.

The app is easy to use, providing step-by-step guidance to each question. You can download it for free or purchase the plus version if you want access to a broader range of problems and solutions.

Corpus Cleansing Bars

Corpus cleansing bars are perfect for those who are environmentally friendly and are looking for a plant-based product.

This coconut-based cleanser is vegan and cruelty-free, making it gentle and hydrating for all skin types. Additionally, it has an added benefit, coming in sustainable packaging to reduce plastic waste and the product's environmental impact.