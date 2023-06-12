Expand / Collapse search
7-Eleven gives Slurpee drinks a new look in rebrand

Slurpee cups will now have a rainbow look as part of 7-Eleven's 'Anything Flows' campaign

7-Eleven announced Monday it is changing the look of its famous Slurpee drink cups as part of a rebranding campaign dubbed "Anything Flows."

The 7-Eleven logo in Chicago

The convenience store chain is updating the look of its frozen Slurpee drinks as part of a new campaign.

The company said the new look is "full of eccentric colors and eclectic vibes" after consulting the retailer's 250,000-person strong customer research panel known as "The Brainfreeze Collective."

"While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand’s history," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer said in a statement. "We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer."

model sips slurpee from new rainbow-colored cup

7-Eleven is updating the look of its Slurpee drinks as part of its "Anything Flows" ad campaign.

"From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven’s digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are."

The "Anything Flows" campaign will feature new ad spots showing off the updated cup design through the summer.

7-Eleven signage

The Texas-based convenience store change is updating the look of its Slurpee frozen drink cups.

7-Eleven is based out of Irving, Texas, and has convenience stores across the U.S and Canada. In addition to Speedway and Stripes, the company also operates and franchises Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits.