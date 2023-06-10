Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's

Squishmallows plush toys are coming to McDonald's Happy Meals

McDonald's Happy Meals will come with one of 24 collectible Squishmallows, 14 of which will have a unique playlist

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Kids, rejoice! Squishmallows, the most popular plush toys in America, are coming to McDonald's Happy Meals this spring.

Jazwares, the company that makes the adorable, soft and multiple award-winning squish toys announced the collaboration with McDonald's earlier this week. Customers who buy a Happy Meal will receive one of 24 collectible Squishmallows, including exclusive and seasonal plushy designs made specifically for this promotion, according to a news release.

Additionally, 14 of the plush toys will come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that will showcase the plush's unique personality. To access the playlists, kids can scan a QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box, Jazwares said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 286.82 +1.10 +0.38%

"In partnering with McDonald’s, we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date," said Gerhard Runken, senior vice president of brand & marketing at Jazwares. 

TIKTOK USERS SOUND OFF ON MCDONALD'S SWELLING HASH BROWN PRICES: ‘WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE’

McDonald's Happy Meal boxes featuring Squishmallows designs

The new Squishmallows Happy Meal designs from McDonald's.  (Jazwares / Fox News)

Squishmallows toys on display including a pink and blue owl, green frog with rainbow belly, and an antelope

Squishmallows at Fora - Spitalfields in London Nov. 8, 2022, during the unveiling of the annual DreamToys list compiled by an independent panel of retailers that predicts the top Christmas toys for the year. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

THESE ARE THE MOST POPULAR BURGER CONDIMENTS USED BY AMERICANS, ACCORDING TO DOORDASH GROCERY DATA

"Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands," Runken added.

Each participating McDonald's restaurant will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows available with a Happy Meal order. Jazwares did not reveal which artists would be featured in the playlists, but Universal Musical Group boasts some of the biggest and most popular musical talents in the nation, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. 

MCDONALD'S, CHICK-FIL-A TRACK CUSTOMERS THROUGH APPS TO SLASH WAIT TIMES

McDonald's sign on clear day

This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File / AP Newsroom)

"This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture. Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal, and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares’ Squishmallows, the No. 1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative," said Jennifer DelVecchio, senior director global campaigns and alliances at McDonald’s.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Launched in 2017, Squishmallows are round, snuggly stuffed toys sold in a variety of colors, sizes, animals and textures. They exploded in popularity in 2020 during the early COVID-19 pandemic when people were under lockdown at home and would post online about their plush toy collections. Retailers where Squishmallows are sold include Costco, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Hot Topic, Walmart and more.  

There is a thriving collectors market for Squishmallows, where the toy is often bought and resold at a higher price — making these Happy Meal editions potentially highly sought after. 