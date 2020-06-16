7-Eleven’s free slurpee day canceled over coronavirus pandemic

7-Eleven’s annual free slurpee day has been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the convenience chain announced that instead of giving away free slurpees on “7-Eleven Day," typically July 11, it would donate $100,000 to Feeding America, which will reportedly provide 1 million meals.

“At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees and employees,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president and CMO, said in a statement.

“Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927,” Jarratt added.

Fans who use the 7-Eleven rewards app will still be able to get a free medium Slurpee during the month of July, the announcement said.

Instead of everyone going to pick up their free slurpee on the same day, members will be able to go at their own convenience, starting July 1 until the end of the month.

“For nearly two decades, July 11 has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink,” Jarratt said. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”

7-Eleven will also have other offers in July including $1 hot dogs from July 1 to July 12 and $5 pizzas for delivery from July 7 to July 11.

In the announcement, 7-Eleven also laid out its response to the coronavirus pandemic including improved hygiene, handwashing and sanitation practices in stores and the option of contactless payment at certain stores.

Employees are also “encouraged” to wear masks and gloves and customers have access to disposable gloves, tissues and hand sanitizer in the stores, the announcement said.

