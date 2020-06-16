Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

7-Eleven’s free slurpee day canceled over coronavirus pandemic

7-Eleven also pledged to donate $100,000 to Feeding America

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Wendy's says its beef supply has returned to near-normal levels after a shortage left some restaurants without hamburgers; new research shows as many as 25,000 stores could close this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.video

Wendy's says the beef is back; coronavirus takes a toll on retail

Fox Business Briefs: Wendy's says its beef supply has returned to near-normal levels after a shortage left some restaurants without hamburgers; new research shows as many as 25,000 stores could close this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven’s annual free slurpee day has been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, the convenience chain announced that instead of giving away free slurpees on “7-Eleven Day," typically July 11, it would donate $100,000 to Feeding America, which will reportedly provide 1 million meals.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SVNDFSEVEN & I HOLDINGS35.43-0.59-1.64%

“At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees and employees,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president and CMO, said in a statement.

7-ELEVEN CORONAVIRUS AID IS AN ILLUSION, FRANCHISEES SAY AFTER OWNER DIES

“Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927,” Jarratt added.

To avoid creating large crowds and to encourage social distancing, 7-Eleven has canceled its annual free slurpee day on July 11. (iStock)

Fans who use the 7-Eleven rewards app will still be able to get a free medium Slurpee during the month of July, the announcement said.

Instead of everyone going to pick up their free slurpee on the same day, members will be able to go at their own convenience, starting July 1 until the end of the month.

7-ELEVEN OFFERS READY-TO-BAKE FOOD FOR HOUSEBOUND CONSUMERS

“For nearly two decades, July 11 has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink,” Jarratt said. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”

This year, 7-Eleven rewards members can get one free medium slurpee during the month of July, the company said. (iStock)

7-Eleven will also have other offers in July including $1 hot dogs from July 1 to July 12 and $5 pizzas for delivery from July 7 to July 11.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the announcement, 7-Eleven also laid out its response to the coronavirus pandemic including improved hygiene, handwashing and sanitation practices in stores and the option of contactless payment at certain stores.

Employees are also “encouraged” to wear masks and gloves and customers have access to disposable gloves, tissues and hand sanitizer in the stores, the announcement said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS