7-Eleven offers ready-to-bake food for housebound consumers

7-Eleven is bringing some convenience back to its customers whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's take-and-bake service, customers of the convenience store chain can pick up the company's most popular hot food items to prepare in the comfort of their home.

"Before the pandemic, customers were out and on-the-go, grabbing breakfast on the way to work, buying lunch while running errands or indulging in an after-school Slurpee treat," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh foods "That has all changed and people are home and eating together as families."

The take-and-bake service is one way 7-Eleven is trying to adhere to social distancing guidelines put in place because of the new coronavirus. The move marks another major step by the company to adhere to the changing needs of its customers while attempting to sustain viability and survive the effects of the pandemic.

Cheese or pepperoni pizzas, chicken tenders, buffalo and spicy bone-in wings, breaded boneless wings and Monterrey Jack chicken taquitos are all on the menu.

The process is quite simple:

The pizzas, baked in an oven at 325 degrees, take about 20 minutes to heat up. The company's taquitos, chicken tenders and wings will be ready in less than 25 minutes when baked in a 450-degree oven. Cooking instructions and times will be readily available on each packaged. Each product should have a best by date of three days, 7-Eleven said.

In April, 7-Eleven opened its first-ever pop-up location at a Texas hospital to provide patients and staff greater access to essentials during the unprecedented crisis. The pop-up allowed hospital staff to use their employee badges to pay for merchandise and acrylic sneeze guards were installed at check out registers.

The company is also catering to those who either cannot, or prefer not to, venture outside with its 7NOW delivery service app.

