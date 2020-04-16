7-Eleven coronavirus aid is an illusion, franchisees say after owner dies

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A group representing the franchise owners of 7-Eleven convenience stores wants more coronavirus support from the chain's parent company in the wake of a New Jersey shopkeeper's death from COVID-19.

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees is calling out the convenience chain's response to the coronavirus pandemic, is financially misleading and is just a way for the company to generate good publicity for its brand, the franchisee coalition said in a statement released Thursday. The company has pledged $95 million to it franchise owners.

“It is misleading to say 7-Eleven is giving its franchisees $95 million to cope with the COVID–19 pandemic,” Jaspreet Dhillon, the group’s treasurer wrote on the website. “The actual amount of cash we are receiving is a lot less, and in no way covers our losses. This is really a support plan for the stores and not the franchisees. It is an illusion to generate public relations for the company.”

In response, 7-Eleven said it continues to provide cleaning supplies, face masks, thermometers and social-distancing floor decals. It also plans to install sneeze-guards at registers.

The company also said in a press release that it enhanced its paid time off policy for corporate store employees to provide support and comfort to those who fall ill or are at risk of illness.

Neither 7-Eleven or the franchisee coalition responded to a request for comment.

The chain said it has committed nearly $95 million to support franchisees providing essential services to their communities, including direct payment of credits that would result in millions of dollars in cash flow assistance to franchisees now and in coming months.

“These adjustments include direct payments of operations credits to franchisees, waiving the April advertising fee, waiving interest franchisees pay on their inventory and passing along third-party renegotiated maintenance fees,” the company told CSP Daily News.

The NCASEF, however, said franchisees are not getting needed support.

The operations credit of $5,000 for April represents $37 million of the total, for example, but is only available to franchisees who stay open at least 16 hours a day, according to the coalition. And stores in hard-hit areas like New York may not be able to stay open to qualify, the group said.

The franchisee who died had been in the 7-Eleven system for several years.

