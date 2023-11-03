5 tips for upgrading your dining room for $250 or less, according to design pros

Your dining room will surely be the gathering spot for family meals and at-home entertaining as the holidays soon approach.

If you want to spruce up your dining room on a budget, interior decorators weighed in with their best tips of how to update the centerpiece of your home for a modest budget of less than $250.

Read on for design inspiration, insider decorating secrets — and simple ways to add new style to your dining room well ahead of the holidays.

1. Replace your current light fixture

Liz Toombs, a certified interior decorator with PDR Interiors (pdr-interiors.com) in Lexington, Kentucky, said that with careful shopping, consumers can find elegant lighting options with your budget.

"Watch for sales or open box discounts at local home improvement stores, online retailers, and home stores," Toombs said.

By updating the lighting in your dining room, you'll not only enhance the overall aesthetic but will create a warm and inviting atmosphere for your holiday gatherings.

"It’s a great way to spend your design dollars," Toombs told FOX Business.

2. Purchase new tabletop accessories

Breathe new life into your entertaining efforts this season by making an investment in a new tablecloth, placemats and a matching set of holiday dishes, recommended Toombs.

Consider adding some decorative elements such as candles, napkin rings, or a centerpiece.

"A well-coordinated table setting can instantly enhance the dining experience for your guests," Toombs told FOX Business.

"Home Goods, Walmart and Amazon are some great places to look for reasonably priced dishware and table décor."

"You can create a beautiful centerpiece using seasonal flowers, pinecones or ornaments, which you can often find at an affordable price," said Toombs.

"These small touches create wow factor without breaking the bank."

3. Update your artwork

Deck your walls and choose an eye-catching piece of art or a pretty mirror to liven up your space, Toombs suggested.

"Thrift stores have some unique treasures for great prices," she said.

"You may even find multiple pieces within budget that allow you to create a gallery wall. Beautiful wall art enhances the visual appeal of your space while also offering a conversation starter for dinner."

4. Refresh chair cushions

If you have dining chairs with removable cushions, consider updating the cushions with new fabric or padding, said Mina Lisanin, an interior designer with ML Interiors (minalisanin.com) in New York, New York.

"You can make your chairs more comfortable and stylish," she said.

If you are inclined, purchase festive fabric and make this a DYI project.

"Remember, the key to a successful budget-friendly upgrade is to prioritize what will make the most significant impact in your dining room and focus your spending on those elements," Lisanin told FOX Business.

5. Spruce up the walls

To create a new dining room vibe, Lisanin suggested painting the room or wallpaper an accent wall to change your room’s look.

Choose a new color or a fresh design for an updated look — and make the upgrade a DYI weekend project.

"This can add a fresh and updated look to the space," she said.

"You can often do this for less than $100."