Top 3 most-affordable new cars of 2020

Cars are not getting any cheaper.

The average new car transaction price is nearly $40,000, TrueCar’s Automotive Lease Guide reports. That number could get the casual car shopper to look into buying a used vehicle.

But while used cars may seem like the wise financial choice, there are a number of new cars that are inexpensive and come with zero miles, auto-data website Edmunds shows.

In its “Most Affordable Cars for 2020” report, the outlet looks at cars in various segments like hatchbacks, pickups and electrics. Researchers then list the car’s starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), its average transactional price and its combined fuel economy. The prices include destination charges, which can range from $650 to more than $1,000, according to AutoTrader.

Here are the top three:

2020 Nissan Versa Sedan

Starting price, including destination: $15,625

Average transaction price, including destination: $18,393

Fuel economy: 30-35 mpg combined

2020 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback

Starting price, including destination: $14,095

Average transaction price, including destination: $16,888

Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback

Starting price, including destination: $14,790

Average transaction price, including destination (2019 model): $16,768

Fuel economy: 36-39 mpg combined

