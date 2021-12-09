Lifestyle
Christie's sells most expensive bottle of champagne in its history
The auction house sold a bottle of Perrier-Jouet Champagne from 1874 for nearly $57,000.
Season of Generosity
Food banks see more volunteers amid uncertainty
Inside the bustling New York Common Pantry, people hustle to assemble bags of carrots, apples, potatoes and other items. Outside the food pantry, others haul deliveries or hand out produce to people lined around the block of the Manhattan-based charity.
Wounded veteran, wife gifted accessible, mortgage-free home: ‘Life is good’
Army Staff Sgt. Jerry Majetich and his wife celebrate their new, accessible and mortgage-free home by Building Homes for Heroes on Veterans Day.
Holiday tipping guide: Who to tip and how much, according to survey
Creditcards.com released a new survey revealing how much Americans are tipping service workers this holiday season.
Fidelity's Peter Lynch donates $20M art collection to Boston College
Peter Lynch, vice chairman of Fidelity Management and Research Company, has made a huge donation of art to Boston College's McMullen Museum of Art.
Delta flight diverted, man arrested for alleged assault on flight attendant and air marshal
A flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles on Thursday was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant, police said.
Southwest Airlines adding new fare option in 2022
Southwest's latest product will "enhance our overall product offering for customers while also increasing benefits" that are tied to its exiting fare options including Wanna Get Away, Anytime and Business Select.
Here's how to fly with gifts this holiday season
The agency recommends that travelers use gift bags or boxes, so it's easier to unpack in the event that it triggers an alarm at the checkpoint.
New car prices hit record $46,329 in November
New car transaction prices hit a record $46,320 in November as short supplies continue to squeeze the industry.
Jussie Smollett's hate crime investigation cost Chicago $130,000
Chicago's police investigation into "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax cost the $130,000.
Jury in Smollett trial paid very close attention to the evidence: Attorney
Attorney Mike Chase weighs in after Jussie Smollett was found guilty on 5 of 6 counts on ‘Kennedy.’
Dems’ bill targets ‘ridiculous’ airline fees as holiday travel ramps up
The Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous Fees or FAIR Fees Act aims to limit fees placed on services such as checked bags, seat selection and ticket changes.
'World's most expensive' ugly Christmas sweater selling for nearly $40K
Aidan Liban, 33, from London, is selling a sweater made from silk, gold thread, diamonds and Swarovski crystals for about $39,654 (£30,000).
Starbucks store in Buffalo votes to unionize
Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo have voted 19 to 8 in favor of being represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The vote awaits official certification by the National Labor Relations Board.
Pantone reveals 2022 Color of the Year 'Very Peri'
Blue has made a comeback as Pantone’s Color of the Year, and this time it’s of the periwinkle variety.
Oreo wine released by Barefoot Wine has hints of chocolate
Barefoot X Oreo Thins is available on Barefoot's website while supplies last.
Powerball Jackpot climbs over $300M after no winner for two months
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $300 million after no one claimed a winning ticket for the first time in two months.
FAA sets 5G flight restrictions to avoid possible hazards from new wireless service
The FAA order pertains to a type of 5G slated to go live Jan. 5. It would restrict pilots from operating automatic landing and other cockpit systems commonly used in poor weather, to avoid possible interference from 5G in the spectrum range known as the C-band.