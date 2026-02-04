Bahama Breeze to close all its restaurants

Darden Restaurants announced on Tuesday that it will close its Bahama Breeze chain after nearly 30 years in operation.

The Orlando-based company said it will permanently shut down 14 of Bahama Breeze’s 28 restaurants, while converting the remaining locations into other Darden brands.

Restaurants designated for permanent closure will continue operating through April 5, Darden said.

The conversion of the remaining 14 locations is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Those restaurants will continue operating until any temporary closures are required during the conversion process, the company said.

Darden did not specify which brands the Bahama Breeze locations will be converted into. The company’s portfolio includes chains such as Olive Garden, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Eddie V’s, among others.

"The company believes the conversion locations are great sites that will benefit several of the brands in its portfolio," Darden said in a press release. "Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio."

The Bahama Breeze locations slated for permanent closure are in Delaware, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, Darden said.

Most of the locations that will be converted into other brands are in Florida, with additional restaurants in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Shares of Darden Restaurants are up more than 14% year to date.