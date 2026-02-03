Costco fans reportedly name dairy item as a must-buy that justifies membership

From gas pumps to the food court, Costco is known for its wide range of value-packed products.

Some shoppers, however, say that just one item in particular makes the $65 annual warehouse membership worthwhile.

Tillamook block cheese has been a standout bargain for many households, according to Food Republic, which conducted a taste test that ranked the cheese brand in first place for burgers.

A 2.5-pound block of Tillamook Medium or Sharp Cheddar is priced at roughly $11.23, though prices may vary by location.

At just 28 cents an ounce, Costco’s bulk blocks are considerably more affordable than its competitors. For instance, Walmart sells its medium cheddar for 39 cents an ounce; Kroger at 62 cents and Target at 55 cents, the outlet reported.

With those savings, warehouse shoppers can expect to save 11 to 34 cents per ounce, or $1.76 to $5.44 per pound, compared with similar products at other grocery stores.

Last year, one cheese fan said on social media that they found 2-pound Tillamook blocks on sale for $5.95 each and bought 17 blocks, 34 pounds total, for their yearlong supply.

"You never see Tillamook Sharp Cheddar for less than $9 on its best sale, and usually sells for $10-11," the user said on Reddit.

According to the Tillamook County Creamery Association, the farmer-owned co-op based in Oregon uses real milk with no artificial growth hormones or fillers.

"For basic supermarket quality, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar because they're local and generally better than their competitors," another Reddit user wrote, referring to it as their go-to Costco dairy item.

Due to their large bulk size, the average shopper typically struggles to finish the item before mold develops. Experts recommend wrapping the blocks tightly in parchment or wax paper, vacuum-sealing them or freezing portions if they cannot be eaten quickly.