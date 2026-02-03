Over 80K mouthwash bottles recalled nationwide over labeling error

More than 80,000 bottles of mouthwash are being recalled over a labeling error, federal officials warned.

Parodontax Active Gum Health Mouthwash bottles, distributed nationwide by Haleon US Holdings LLC, are being recalled due to concerns that they may be missing or have incorrect lot numbers and expiration dates, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The lot number on the bottles is 0665363 and expiration is Aug. 31, 2027. However, the lot number and date may not appear on the 500 mL bottle, according to the FDA notice.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class III, which is the least severe recall classification.

FDA categorizes the risk level of defective products, ranging from dangerous, otherwise known as Class I, to minor violations, known as Class III. A Class III, specifically, is when the "used product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences," although it violates FDA regulations, according to the agency.

The recall is ongoing. The FDA didn't disclose where the mouthwash was specifically sold.

