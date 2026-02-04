Delta flight abruptly makes midair U-turn after smoke reported from engine

Authorities told FOX Business Wednesday that a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to turn back Tuesday after an engine issue was detected shortly after takeoff in Texas.

Fire department officials confirmed that crews reported smoke coming from one of the aircraft’s engines.

Delta Air Lines said flight 1676 took off from San Antonio International Airport in the morning and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

After crews reported the engine issue, the Airbus A320, carrying 136 passengers and six crew members, returned to the airport and landed safely.

According to FlightAware, the passenger jet was in the air for roughly 20 minutes before landing back at around 11:15 a.m. People reported.

"As safety comes before all else, Delta flight 1676 returned to San Antonio after the crew received an indication of a potential engine issue after takeoff," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told FOX Business.

The San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) told FOX Business that it received a report of "smoke coming from an engine."

While the department said it initially dispatched extra crews outside the airport as a precaution against a potential aircraft fire, on-site fire crews "assessed the plane with no reported negative findings." The additional response teams were canceled before they ever arrived, SAFD added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane safely returned to the airport, and the SAFD said that there were no injuries or other incidents.

Delta Air Lines added that, as a safety precaution, the flight crew declared an emergency to ensure priority handling with Air Traffic Control.

Airport spokesperson Tonya Hope clarified that the incident, however, "was NOT an emergency landing."

"The flight landed at SAT safely and all passengers departed the plane," she told the San Antonio Express-News. "The flight landed at SAT safely and all passengers departed the plane. The initial call went out for an engine fire as the plane was heading to San Antonio.

"However, when SAFD checked the plane, there was not an indication of fire. All passengers landed and there’s been no impact to the operations at SAT."

Delta Air Lines maintenance teams are evaluating the aircraft, the airline said. The FAA added that it will investigate the incident.

Passengers were later accommodated on alternative Delta Air Lines flights to ensure they reached their final destinations promptly.

"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," the airline said.

The San Antonio International Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.