Texas Chick-fil-A reportedly holds ‘First 100’ event at grand opening, offers year’s worth of free food

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant that opened its doors in Calallen, Texas, on Thursday reportedly rang in the momentous occasion with a special opportunity for the first 100 customers.

The fast-food location organized a "First 100 Campout Giveaway," which awards a year’s worth of free food to those who join in, KRIS-TV reported.

The event is one that takes place at each new Chick-fil-A opening, a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business.

The giveaway is a 24-hour event that runs roughly from 6 a.m. the day before the opening to 6 a.m. the morning of and requires participants to stay onsite until doors open, Chick-fil-A explained on their website.

Registration begins a half-hour before the start time and people need to show “interest in participating in the giveaway,” Chick-fil-A said. A random drawing will occur if more than 100 people show up.

Participants, who need to be at least 18 years old and live within the “eligible zip codes,” will get “a digital offer card that is pre-loaded with 52 Chick-fil-A #1 meals,” according to the company.