Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and McDonald’s ranked largest restaurant chains in US

Chick-fil-A may be winning over more Americans each year, but they’re still lovin’ McDonald’s more than any other chain.

Continue Reading Below

The Golden Arches held on to the No. 1 spot as the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. in 2019 by raking in $38.52 billion in total sales, a Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) analysis published Monday revealed. Starbucks remained in second place with total sales of $20.49 billion.

Chick-fil-A made the biggest jump of the three chains, moving from No. 7 to No. 3 this year. The fast-food company brought in $10.46 billion in total sales to push out Subway as the third largest chain in the nation.

The chicken brand is deemed one of the fastest growing chains with more than 2,400 locations in 47 states. Despite being closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A saw double-digit sales growth gains for the fifth year, NRN reported. The chain had 16.7 percent growth in sales in 2018, up from $8.97 billion, and it still has the potential to grow as it adds more locations throughout the U.S.

Former Chick-fil-A CMO Steve Robinson told FOX Business last week that the fast-food chain stands out from others because of its service and hospitality.

Advertisement

“Chick-fil-A is known for their food but quite frankly we’ve become better known for our service and our hospitality,” Robinson said, adding that the “brand is built around gracious engagement and genuine engagement.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Subway and Taco Bell rounded out the list of the top five biggest chains.