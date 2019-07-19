Krispy Kreme celebrating its birthday with dozen doughnuts deal, cake batter-filled treat

article

Krispy Kreme is ringing in its 82nd birthday with a deal on a dozen doughnuts -- in addition to a special treat filled with birthday cake batter.

The chain said the doughnut deal, a birthday tradition, is available on Friday only at participating locations. The chain is offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s CMO, in a statement. "We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better.”

The chain unveiled its birthday cake-filled doughnut to celebrate its 82nd birthday. (Krispy Kreme )

That Original Filled Birthday Batter treat is topped with strawberry icing, sprinkles and filled with birthday cake batter. The treat will be available for a limited time only.

Last month, Krispy Kreme announced it was opening a flagship store in New York City’s Times Square. The store will include a glaze waterfall and a chance for customers to watch doughnuts being made. The location will also be open 24/7.