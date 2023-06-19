Raytheon Technologies gets $264M US Navy contract to produce Sidewinder missiles

Raytheon Technologies was awarded a $264 million modification contract from the United States Navy to produce and deliver 571 short-range AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, the aerospace and defense supplier announced Monday.

US ‘NOT PREPARED’ FOR WAR WITH CHINA, EXPERT WARNS

The contract was originally awarded to Raytheon in December 2022 and will include the production of associated parts for the U.S. Navy, Air Force and its foreign military sales customers, while providing captive air training systems, containers and support equipment for the missiles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 97.75 -0.29 -0.30%

The defense giant said the bulk of the project’s work would be completed by August 2026.

EXPERT WARNS US OVER CHINA, CUBA SECRET DEAL FOR SPY STATION: 'NOT SAFE'

The Sidewinder modification is a triple-threat missile that can be used for air-to-air engagements, surface-attack and surface-launch missions. The short-range missile also features advanced infrared tracking and is combat proven in several theaters around the world, according to Raytheon Technologies.

The missile also has 31 foreign military sales partners.

SPACEX'S STARLINK AWARDED PENTAGON CONTRACT FOR SUPPLYING SATELLITES TO UKRAINE

Meanwhile, Raytheon said during an investor day on Monday that it will take a $500 million hit to free cash flow due to supply chain issues with the GTF engine made by its Pratt & Whitney subsidiary.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.