Purely Elizabeth issues recall on some granola for 'possible foreign matter contamination,' officials say

Purely Elizabeth issued a recall on Wednesday for some of their granola products because of “possible foreign matter contamination,” officials said.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the company’s notice in an online news release.

The company’s “Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola,” “Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola” or “Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola” were noted as possibly being affected by the recall, according to the FDA.

“We are implementing this recall, because we learned that cashews provided by our supplier during a brief time this spring may contain foreign objects,” the company said, adding that they’ve since gotten a new cashew supplier.

The company provided a chart of which packages and corresponding best by dates were impacted.

“Any products” included in the chart “with Best Buy Dates that do not match this list and all other Purely Elizabeth products have not been impacted by the recall and are safe to consume,” the company said.

Customers should not eat the food if found to be in one of the packages, the company said. They are giving replacement products free of charge, they added.