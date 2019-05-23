Honda recalls 137,000 SUVs due to sudden air bag deployments; 3 in US injured

Honda recalled 137,000 SUVs on Wednesday after the Japanese automaker received reports of air bags suddenly deploying in vehicles, a report said.

Honda received at least three reports of injuries after air bags in the 2019 CR-V suddenly deployed, Reuters reported. The company received six reports of sudden air bag deployments, but none of them led to a crash.

The vehicle’s steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels will be replaced in the SUVs to fix the problem. Honda said metal burrs in the steering wheel’s interior surface can also cause components to overheat and short circuit.

The recall affects 118,000 vehicles in the U.S., and another 19,000 in South Korea and Canada, according to Reuters.

Wednesday’s recall is not part of the current ongoing Takata air bag inflator recalls.

Honda has replaced more than 21 million defective Takata air bags after at least 14 people in the U.S. were killed when the inflators exploded in the vehicles. More than 200 Americans also suffered injuries related to the defect.

Overall, about 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles have been recalled in the U.S.