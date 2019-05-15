Deshi Distributors issues recall for certain ‘golden raisins’ packages due to ‘undeclared sulfites’: officials

article

A recall was issued Friday for certain packages of Deshi “Golden Raisins” due to the presence of “undeclared sulphites” that could pose a dangerous allergy risk, officials said.

Word of the recall issued by Deshi Distributors LLC was posted in an online announcement by the U.S. Food & Drug Admiration (FDA).

It pertains to 3.5-, 7- and 14-ounce packages of the dried-fruit snack that were distributed in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania “and through delivery to retail stores,” according to the FDA.

The company also provided UPC codes that correspond to the different sized packages: 3.5-ounce packages have 691035359586; 7-ounce packages have 691035360179; and 14-ounce packages have 691035360483.

“Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” the announcement said.

There haven’t been any related illnesses or allergic reactions reported yet, it added.

The discovery was made following a “routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspector,” officials said.

The recall was put into effect because the sulfites which were not declared on the packages' label.