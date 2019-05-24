OpenTable unveils list of top US restaurants for a 'Big Night Out’

article

If you’ve got a big occasion coming up and want a spot to celebrate, look no further.

Continue Reading Below

OpenTable — a website that helps diners book meal reservations — unveiled their list Tuesday of the “100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out.”

“The list features restaurants with not only exceptional food and drinks but also vibrant bar scenes and lively atmospheres, allowing diners to take advantage of the summer evenings to celebrate life's big moments with great dining and a night on the town,” the company said in a news release.

The compilation boasts eateries across the country, including California, New York and Illinois. It was constructed with the help of “more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants,” the company said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

It also features a wide selection of different cuisines from a variety of backgrounds, including but not limited to French, Italian, Lebanese and Mediterranean.

OpenTable’s full list can be found here.