Taco Bell unveils plan to build 600 restaurants in India

Taco Bell appears to have its eyes set on the world.

The fast-food chain announced their plan Thursday to build 600 restaurants in India over the next decade after signing an agreement with franchise partner Burman Hospitality Private Limited (BHPL) of India, they said in a news release.

The expansion is predicted to generate thousands of jobs in the country and will establish India as the company’s “largest market outside of the United States,” Taco Bell said.

“Upon completion of the 600 restaurants, the brand expects to contribute over 20,000 jobs to India’s economy, and even more indirect jobs through expanded supply chain and vendor needs,” the company said.

The chain currently has 35 restaurants in the Asian country, they said.

Taco Bell also detailed plans to open up new locations in other spots around the globe.

“In addition to India, Taco Bell will continue expansion across Asia, with the goal of expanding its presence to five restaurants in Thailand by the end of 2019,” according to the news release.

The company said it also intends to open up its first locations in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia in the next year. Taco Bell is looking to enter the New Zealand market “for the first time within the next year.”

“Additionally, Taco Bell is always looking ahead at future markets that are the right fit to enter into,” the company continued. “In the coming year, the brand has its sights set on entering Indonesia and Portugal.”